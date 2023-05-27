An FBI file states that a man claimed he was going to attempt to harm the queen “by dropping some object off the Golden Gate Bridge onto the royal yacht Britannia when it sails underneath”. Photo: AFP
FBI files uncover plot to kill UK’s Queen Elizabeth
- The possible threat followed a phone call made by ‘a man who claimed that his daughter had been killed in Northern Ireland by a rubber bullet’
- In 1979, IRA paramilitaries opposed to British rule in Northern Ireland, killed the queen’s second cousin, the Earl of Mountbatten, in a bomb attack
An FBI file states that a man claimed he was going to attempt to harm the queen “by dropping some object off the Golden Gate Bridge onto the royal yacht Britannia when it sails underneath”. Photo: AFP