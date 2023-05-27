There have been no reports of attacks against swimmers, and the interactions with boats seem to stop once the vessel becomes immobilised. File photo: TNS
There have been no reports of attacks against swimmers, and the interactions with boats seem to stop once the vessel becomes immobilised. File photo: TNS
Animals
World /  Europe

Killer whales damage boats in Spanish, Portuguese waters in puzzling new behaviour

  • A pod of orcas repeatedly rammed a yacht in the Strait of Gibraltar, in the 24th such incident recorded this year
  • The animals seem to be targeting boats in a wide arc covering the western coast of the Iberian Peninsula

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:52am, 27 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
There have been no reports of attacks against swimmers, and the interactions with boats seem to stop once the vessel becomes immobilised. File photo: TNS
There have been no reports of attacks against swimmers, and the interactions with boats seem to stop once the vessel becomes immobilised. File photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE