Travellers arriving at Heathrow Airport in London are being delayed due to a technical issue. Photo: AP
Travel chaos: delays for arrivals at UK airports due to passport e-gate failure
- Travellers on social media described queues of several hours at a number of airports including Heathrow and Gatwick
- The problems came after British Airways had to cancel 175 flights following an IT failure on Thursday and Friday
