Musk’s massive job cuts at Twitter have raised concerns about whether it will be able to make the necessary changes to comply with the EU’s rules. Photo: Reuters
Twitter withdraws from EU fake news code: ‘You can run but you can’t hide’, commissioner says
- The major tech platform was the only company that didn’t send a complete report to the EU, an agreement made before it was taken over by Elon Musk
- ‘Twitter leaves EU voluntary Code of Practice against disinformation. But obligations remain’, the bloc’s Internal Market Commissioner said
