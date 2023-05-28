Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic during a pro-government rally in Belgrade, Serbia on Friday. Photo: AFP
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic steps down as head of ruling party
- Vucic has been regularly accused of corruption, as well as recently coming under increased pressure from protests over two mass shootings
- Despite no longer being party chief, Vucic will remain Serbia’s president and the country’s most influential politician
