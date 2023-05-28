Police remove an activist from the Extinction Rebellion protest group on the A12 in The Hague, The Netherlands on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Police remove an activist from the Extinction Rebellion protest group on the A12 in The Hague, The Netherlands on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
The Netherlands
World /  Europe

More than 1,500 climate activists arrested in Netherlands during Extinction Rebellion protest

  • Activists blocked a section of a motorway in the centre of The Hague during the afternoon in protest against Dutch fossil fuel subsidies
  • Police said they had used water cannon to disperse activists and arrested ‘a total of 1,579 people … 40 of whom will be prosecuted’ on charges including vandalism

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:55am, 28 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Police remove an activist from the Extinction Rebellion protest group on the A12 in The Hague, The Netherlands on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Police remove an activist from the Extinction Rebellion protest group on the A12 in The Hague, The Netherlands on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE