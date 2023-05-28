A supporter of Nation Alliance’s presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu walks with a national flag after an election campaign rally in Ankara, Turkey on Saturday. Photo: AP
Recep Tayyip Erdogan positioned to extend rule in Turkey run-off election
- The election on Sunday will decide not only who leads Turkey, a Nato-member country, but also how it is governed and the shape of its foreign policy
- Erdogan came out comfortably ahead of his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu on May 14. But he fell just short of the 50 per cent needed to avoid a run-off
A supporter of Nation Alliance’s presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu walks with a national flag after an election campaign rally in Ankara, Turkey on Saturday. Photo: AP