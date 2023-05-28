A gondola moves along a patch of phosphorescent green water in Venice, Italy, on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Italy: Venice’s Grand Canal turns bright green
- The colour was first spotted by locals, said the Italy region’s president Luca Zaia; police are investigating and environment officials are taking samples
- Gondoliers could be seen punting through the phosphorescent waters while tourists took photographs
A gondola moves along a patch of phosphorescent green water in Venice, Italy, on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE