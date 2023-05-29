A woman holds a sign as she takes part in a protest against a concert featuring former Pink Floyd musician Roger Waters at the Festhalle in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday. Photo: AP
Germany
Jewish groups and city officials protest against Roger Waters concert in Frankfurt

  • The groups accuse the Pink Floyd co-founder of antisemitism – an allegation he denies
  • The concert is taking place in the city’s Festhalle, where in November 1938 more than 3,000 Jews were rounded up by the Nazis and deported to concentration camps

Associated Press
Updated: 12:41am, 29 May, 2023

