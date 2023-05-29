A woman holds a sign as she takes part in a protest against a concert featuring former Pink Floyd musician Roger Waters at the Festhalle in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday. Photo: AP
Jewish groups and city officials protest against Roger Waters concert in Frankfurt
- The groups accuse the Pink Floyd co-founder of antisemitism – an allegation he denies
- The concert is taking place in the city’s Festhalle, where in November 1938 more than 3,000 Jews were rounded up by the Nazis and deported to concentration camps
