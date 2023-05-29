A shopper at a supermarket in London as the cost of living crisis continues to hit UK households hard. Photo: EPA-EFE
UK government to ask supermarkets to cap prices of basic food items as cost of essentials continues to rise
- The Telegraph newspaper reported that PM Rishi Sunak’s government is looking at plans to have retailers cap the prices of basic items such as bread and milk
- Britain has western Europe’s highest rate of inflation for food, with prices up more than 19 per cent over the past year, the worst such run since the 1970s
