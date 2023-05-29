A shopper at a supermarket in London as the cost of living crisis continues to hit UK households hard. Photo: EPA-EFE
Britain
UK government to ask supermarkets to cap prices of basic food items as cost of essentials continues to rise

  • The Telegraph newspaper reported that PM Rishi Sunak’s government is looking at plans to have retailers cap the prices of basic items such as bread and milk
  • Britain has western Europe’s highest rate of inflation for food, with prices up more than 19 per cent over the past year, the worst such run since the 1970s

Reuters
Updated: 1:02am, 29 May, 2023

