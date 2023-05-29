Supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan celebrate Erdogan’s victory near Taksim Mosque at Taksim Square in Istanbul , Turkey on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Turkey’s Erdogan wins election and fifth term as president, extending rule into third decade
- With nearly 99 per cent of ballot boxes opened, unofficial results showed Erdogan with 52 per cent of the vote and 48 per cent for his challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu
- ‘I thank each member of our nation for entrusting me with the responsibility to govern this country once again for the upcoming five years,’ Erdogan told his supporters
