A white whale wearing a harness, was seen by fishermen off the coast of northern Norway in April 2019. Photo: Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries via AFP
Russian ‘spy’ whale surfaces in Sweden
- Nicknamed ‘Hvaldimir’, it was first spotted in 2019 in a harness suitable for mounting a camera, prompting speculation that it was trained by the Russian navy
- The beluga whale has spent over three years slowly moving along the coast, but has suddenly sped up in recent months
