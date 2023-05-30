A white whale wearing a harness, was seen by fishermen off the coast of northern Norway in April 2019. Photo: Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries via AFP
A white whale wearing a harness, was seen by fishermen off the coast of northern Norway in April 2019. Photo: Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries via AFP
Animals
World /  Europe

Russian ‘spy’ whale surfaces in Sweden

  • Nicknamed ‘Hvaldimir’, it was first spotted in 2019 in a harness suitable for mounting a camera, prompting speculation that it was trained by the Russian navy
  • The beluga whale has spent over three years slowly moving along the coast, but has suddenly sped up in recent months

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:48am, 30 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A white whale wearing a harness, was seen by fishermen off the coast of northern Norway in April 2019. Photo: Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries via AFP
A white whale wearing a harness, was seen by fishermen off the coast of northern Norway in April 2019. Photo: Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE