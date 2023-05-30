Nato Kosovo Force (KFOR) soldiers clash with local Serb protesters at the entrance of the municipality office in the town of Zvecan on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Dozens of Nato soldiers hurt in Kosovo in clash with Serbs

  • Soldiers from Italy and Hungary suffered fractures and burns from ‘incendiary devices’ during demonstrations that also saw over 50 local Serbs injured
  • The eruption of violence came amid demonstrations over mayors elected in a poll that Serbs boycotted and called invalid

Bloomberg
Updated: 7:03am, 30 May, 2023

