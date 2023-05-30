Nato Kosovo Force (KFOR) soldiers clash with local Serb protesters at the entrance of the municipality office in the town of Zvecan on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Dozens of Nato soldiers hurt in Kosovo in clash with Serbs
- Soldiers from Italy and Hungary suffered fractures and burns from ‘incendiary devices’ during demonstrations that also saw over 50 local Serbs injured
- The eruption of violence came amid demonstrations over mayors elected in a poll that Serbs boycotted and called invalid
Nato Kosovo Force (KFOR) soldiers clash with local Serb protesters at the entrance of the municipality office in the town of Zvecan on Monday. Photo: Reuters