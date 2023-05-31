Polish Kosovo Force (KFOR) soldiers standing guard at a municipal office in Zvecan, Kosovo. Photo: Reuters
Nato to send 700 more troops to Kosovo after violent clashes with ethnic Serbs
- Nato chief says troops would ‘take all necessary actions’ after 30 peacekeepers were injured in clashes with ethnic Serb demonstrators
- Unrest in the region has intensified since ethnic Albanian mayors took office in Kosovo’s northern Serb-majority area
