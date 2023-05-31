Demonstrators hold a banner as they run along of the front of the courthouse of the higher regional court in Dresden ahead the trial against left-wing extremist Lina E. Photo: AFP
German court jails ‘militant far-left’ extremists for neo-Nazi attacks
- They were convicted for taking part in a ‘criminal organisation’ that carried out assaults against right-wing extremists between 2018 and 2020
- Defendant Lina E. and her partner Johann G. – who is still at large – are believed to be ringleaders of the group that shared a ‘militant far-left ideology’
