Nexperia was sold to Chinese investors in 2018, when it was acquired by Wingtech Technology Co. Photo: Shutterstock
The Netherlands
Netherlands steps up China chip row with probe into Nexperia’s takeover of Nowi

  • A new law will allow Dutch authorities to review the Chinese-owned semiconductor maker’s acquisition of the local manufacturer
  • The Netherlands has been rethinking its ties with China, and agreed earlier this year to join the US effort to further restrict exports of chip technology to China

Bloomberg

Updated: 3:27am, 1 Jun, 2023

