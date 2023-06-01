Nexperia was sold to Chinese investors in 2018, when it was acquired by Wingtech Technology Co. Photo: Shutterstock
Netherlands steps up China chip row with probe into Nexperia’s takeover of Nowi
- A new law will allow Dutch authorities to review the Chinese-owned semiconductor maker’s acquisition of the local manufacturer
- The Netherlands has been rethinking its ties with China, and agreed earlier this year to join the US effort to further restrict exports of chip technology to China
