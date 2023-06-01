Singer Freddie Mercury of the rock group Queen performs at a concert in Sydney, Australia in 1985. Photo: AP
Draft of Queen hit song shows Freddie Mercury originally called it Mongolian Rhapsody
- Early scribblings by the singer showing the crossed out title are among the 15,000 items from his estate that are being auctioned in London
- Mercury has never explained the meaning of Bohemian Rhapsody’s title, saying listeners should ‘make up their own minds’
