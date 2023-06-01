Singer Freddie Mercury of the rock group Queen performs at a concert in Sydney, Australia in 1985. Photo: AP
Singer Freddie Mercury of the rock group Queen performs at a concert in Sydney, Australia in 1985. Photo: AP
Fame and celebrity
World /  Europe

Draft of Queen hit song shows Freddie Mercury originally called it Mongolian Rhapsody

  • Early scribblings by the singer showing the crossed out title are among the 15,000 items from his estate that are being auctioned in London
  • Mercury has never explained the meaning of Bohemian Rhapsody’s title, saying listeners should ‘make up their own minds’

Business Insider
Business Insider

Updated: 7:30am, 1 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Singer Freddie Mercury of the rock group Queen performs at a concert in Sydney, Australia in 1985. Photo: AP
Singer Freddie Mercury of the rock group Queen performs at a concert in Sydney, Australia in 1985. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE