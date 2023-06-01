A flight from Paris to New York powered solely by waste biofuels such as animal fats requires some 8,800 dead pigs, according to sustainable transport advocacy group Transport & Environment. Photo: Reuters
Pigs might fly but their fat shouldn’t, environmental experts warn
- EU subsidies meant to encourage the use of rendered fats for road and air travel have doubled demand for animal-fat biodiesel over a decade
- That’s driven up prices for other fats, such as palm oil, creating environmental fallout as plantations led to deforestation in countries like Indonesia
A flight from Paris to New York powered solely by waste biofuels such as animal fats requires some 8,800 dead pigs, according to sustainable transport advocacy group Transport & Environment. Photo: Reuters