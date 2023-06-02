The decisions of former British PM Boris Johnson’s government during the Covid-19 pandemic have been endlessly debated. Photo: TNS
UK government refuses to hand over Boris Johnson’s messages to Covid-19 inquiry
- The probe, set up by Johnson himself when he was still PM, is set to investigate the UK’s pandemic preparedness and response
- Instead of complying with an order to turn over the complete files, Sunak’s government says it will take the matter to court
