French Secretary of State for European Affairs Laurence Boone and Slovakia’s State Secretary to the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Peter Misik. Photo: AFP
EU set for ‘small revolution’ through enlargement, minister says
- France’s President Macron created surprise this week by firmly throwing his weight behind broadening the 27-member EU, something he previously vetoed
- 10 countries are potential candidates, including Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia and, controversially, Turkey, but changes would be ‘a shock’, Europe Minister says
