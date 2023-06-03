Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. Photo: AFP
Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. Photo: AFP
Nato
World /  Europe

Biden may vet Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen as 1st female Nato chief during US trip

  • Frederiksen, a staunch Ukraine supporter, is seen as a serious contender to replace Jens Stoltenberg, who is expected to step down in September
  • She will meet the US president in Washington next week

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:48am, 3 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. Photo: AFP
Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE