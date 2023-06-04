Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan greet guests during his oath-taking ceremony at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkey on Saturday. Photo: Handout / Press Office of the Republic of Turkey / AFP
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan greet guests during his oath-taking ceremony at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkey on Saturday. Photo: Handout / Press Office of the Republic of Turkey / AFP
Turkey
World /  Europe

Recep Tayyip Erdogan promises a stronger, more inclusive Turkey at inauguration

  • ‘We promise to work with all our power to protect the Turkish Republic’s glory, boost its reputation in the world,’ Erdogan said at his presidential palace in Ankara
  • The opposition criticised the president for what they call his ‘authoritarian’ tendencies and an unfair election campaign. Erdogan rejected such criticism as ‘slander’

dpa
dpa

Updated: 12:53am, 4 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan greet guests during his oath-taking ceremony at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkey on Saturday. Photo: Handout / Press Office of the Republic of Turkey / AFP
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan greet guests during his oath-taking ceremony at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkey on Saturday. Photo: Handout / Press Office of the Republic of Turkey / AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE