Lebanon’s ambassador to France is accused of raping two former embassy employees. Photo: Shutterstock
Lebanon ministry to send team to Paris after envoy accused of rape and intentional violence
- The French government has urged the Lebanese authorities to lift Rami Adwan’s diplomatic immunity and allow him to go on trial
- One victim said she was assaulted in the diplomat’s flat last year, while the other accused him of trying to suffocate her at her home by pressing her face to her bed
