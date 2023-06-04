Lebanon’s ambassador to France is accused of raping two former embassy employees. Photo: Shutterstock
Lebanon’s ambassador to France is accused of raping two former embassy employees. Photo: Shutterstock
France
World /  Europe

Lebanon ministry to send team to Paris after envoy accused of rape and intentional violence

  • The French government has urged the Lebanese authorities to lift Rami Adwan’s diplomatic immunity and allow him to go on trial
  • One victim said she was assaulted in the diplomat’s flat last year, while the other accused him of trying to suffocate her at her home by pressing her face to her bed

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:28am, 4 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Lebanon’s ambassador to France is accused of raping two former embassy employees. Photo: Shutterstock
Lebanon’s ambassador to France is accused of raping two former embassy employees. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE