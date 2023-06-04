Britain’s King Charles receives flowers from locals as he arrives at his estate in Valea Zalanului (Zalan Valley), eastern Transylvania, Romania on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Transylvania gears up for King Charles’ first overseas post-coronation visit

  • On Friday, Charles said he has ‘always felt rather at home in Romania’ in a reference to his links to infamous Vlad the Impaler through his great-grandmother Queen Mary
  • Charles has frequently praised the charms of the region in central Romania, where he has bought several traditional houses and set up a heritage foundation

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 4:46am, 4 Jun, 2023

