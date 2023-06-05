People attend an anti-government march on the 34th anniversary of Poland’s first postwar democratic election, in Warsaw, Poland on Sunday. Photo: Zuma Press Wire / dpa
People attend an anti-government march on the 34th anniversary of Poland’s first postwar democratic election, in Warsaw, Poland on Sunday. Photo: Zuma Press Wire / dpa
Poland
World /  Europe

Hundreds of thousands march in Poland anti-government protests in support of democracy

  • Citizens say officials have eroded democratic norms and created fears that the nation is following Hungary and Turkey down the path to autocracy
  • Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, who belongs to the opposition party that led the march, estimated that 500,000 people took part

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 4:04am, 5 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
People attend an anti-government march on the 34th anniversary of Poland’s first postwar democratic election, in Warsaw, Poland on Sunday. Photo: Zuma Press Wire / dpa
People attend an anti-government march on the 34th anniversary of Poland’s first postwar democratic election, in Warsaw, Poland on Sunday. Photo: Zuma Press Wire / dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE