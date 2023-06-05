People attend an anti-government march on the 34th anniversary of Poland’s first postwar democratic election, in Warsaw, Poland on Sunday. Photo: Zuma Press Wire / dpa
Hundreds of thousands march in Poland anti-government protests in support of democracy
- Citizens say officials have eroded democratic norms and created fears that the nation is following Hungary and Turkey down the path to autocracy
- Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, who belongs to the opposition party that led the march, estimated that 500,000 people took part
