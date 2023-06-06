Ukraine and Russia accused each other on Tuesday of blowing up a dam and causing widespread flooding in southern Ukraine. The South command of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said Russian forces blew up the Soviet-era Nova Kakhovka dam in occupied Kherson region. Unverified videos on social media showed intense explosions around the dam and water surging through. The dam, 30 metres tall and 3.2km (2 miles) long, was built in 1956 on the Dnipro river. It holds water equal to that in the Great Salt Lake in the US state of Utah and also supplies water to Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, and to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which is also under Russian control. The Nova Kakhovka hydro-electric dam on the Dnipro River in southern Ukraine has been blown pic.twitter.com/a6wjTitTxD — Saint Javelin (@saintjavelin) June 6, 2023 “The scale of the destruction, the speed and volumes of water, and the likely areas of inundation are being clarified,” the Ukrainian military said on Facebook. Russian news agencies said the dam had been destroyed in shelling while the mayor of Russia-controlled Nova Kahhovka city was quoted as blaming an act of terrorism – Russian shorthand for an attack by Ukraine. There was no “critical danger” to the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia facility – Europe’s largest nuclear plant – Russia’s Tass state agency cited a Moscow-backed official in the Zaporizhzhia region as saying. The Russian installed head of the Kherson region said evacuation near the dam has begun and that water would reach critical levels within five hours. It was not immediately clear how the floodwaters would affect Ukraine’s long planned counteroffensive against Russian forces who are dug in across southern and eastern Ukraine. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky called an emergency meeting to deal with the crisis. Ukraine and Russia have previously accused each other of targeting the dam with attacks, and last October Zelensky predicted that Russia would destroy the dam in order to cause a flood. Authorities, experts and residents have for months expressed concerns about water flows through – and over – the Nova Kakhovka dam. In February, water levels were so low that many feared a meltdown at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, whose cooling systems are supplied with water from the Kakhovka reservoir held up by the dam. By mid-May, after heavy rains and snow melt, water levels rose beyond normal levels, flooding nearby villages. Satellite images showed water washing over damaged sluice gates. Ukraine controls five of the six dams along the Dnipro River, which runs from its northern border with Belarus down to the Black Sea and is crucial for the entire country’s drinking water and power supply. The Nova Kakhovka dam – the one furthest downstream in the Kherson region – is controlled by Russian forces. Additional reporting by Associated Press