Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walks outside the Rolls Building of the High Court in London. Photo: Reuters
Prince Harry arrives at UK court for rare royal appearance
- Prince Harry will enter the witness box on Tuesday, becoming the first senior British royal to give evidence in court in 130 years
- Harry is one of more than 100 high-profile figures suing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), the publisher of the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People
