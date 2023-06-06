The UK government has ordered China to shut down secret police stations operating on British soil. Photo: Shutterstock
Britain orders China to shut unofficial police stations in UK

  • The security ministry said China had closed reported ‘police service stations’ at sites across the UK, and that an investigation had not revealed any illegal activity
  • Britain previously said reports of undeclared stations in the country were ‘extremely concerning’

Updated: 8:35pm, 6 Jun, 2023

