Dubbed the ‘Con Queen of Hollywood’, the suspect led investigators on a years-long, global manhunt. Photo: Shutterstock
UK judge rules Hollywood ‘Con Queen’, an Indonesian man, can be sent to US
- Suspected con artist Hargobind Tahilraman used fake accents and altered his voice impersonate Hollywood moguls to defraud victims
- A UK judge ruled that the 43-year-old Indonesian man, who has been held in Britain since 2020, could be extradited to the United States
Dubbed the ‘Con Queen of Hollywood’, the suspect led investigators on a years-long, global manhunt. Photo: Shutterstock