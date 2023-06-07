Pope Francis will have surgery on his abdomen on Wednesday afternoon at Rome’s Gemelli hospital, the Vatican said in a statement. Photo: Reuters
Pope Francis will have surgery on his abdomen on Wednesday afternoon at Rome’s Gemelli hospital, the Vatican said in a statement. Photo: Reuters
Italy
World /  Europe

Pope Francis, 86, to undergo hernia surgery and spend ‘several days’ in hospital

  • The operation comes after a brief visit by the pope to a hospital in Rome on Tuesday, during which the Vatican said he underwent ‘clinical tests’
  • The 86-year-old pontiff underwent surgery in 2021 to remove 33 centimetres of his colon

Agence France-PresseAssociated Press
Agence France-Presse and Associated Press

Updated: 5:36pm, 7 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Pope Francis will have surgery on his abdomen on Wednesday afternoon at Rome’s Gemelli hospital, the Vatican said in a statement. Photo: Reuters
Pope Francis will have surgery on his abdomen on Wednesday afternoon at Rome’s Gemelli hospital, the Vatican said in a statement. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE