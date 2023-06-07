Pope Francis will have surgery on his abdomen on Wednesday afternoon at Rome’s Gemelli hospital, the Vatican said in a statement. Photo: Reuters
Pope Francis, 86, to undergo hernia surgery and spend ‘several days’ in hospital
- The operation comes after a brief visit by the pope to a hospital in Rome on Tuesday, during which the Vatican said he underwent ‘clinical tests’
- The 86-year-old pontiff underwent surgery in 2021 to remove 33 centimetres of his colon
