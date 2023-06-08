Hikvision cameras are displayed at an electronics mall in Beijing in May 2019. Photo: AFP
UK to remove Chinese-made surveillance equipment from sensitive government sites
- The statement did not name specific firms, but lawmakers have previously called for a ban on the sale and use of security cameras made by Hikvision and Dahua
- Britain barred TikTok on government phones in March, while in 2020 it said it would ban Huawei from its 5G network
