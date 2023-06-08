The Group of Seven called for action on AI during a summit in Japan last month.

But the United States also held talks last week on an AI code of conduct with the European Union. Sunak is pitching for a future global AI regulator to be based in London.

Advertisement

“The UK is well placed to play a leadership role. Outside of the US, we are probably the leading AI nation amongst democratic countries. We have an ability to get regulation right to protect our citizens,” Sunak told TalkTV.

Sunak opened his two-day US visit by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, with soldiers firing a 19-gun salute.

“In memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice in order that we might live free. We will remember them,” said a handwritten message from Sunak on the wreath.

The Ukraine war is expected to dominate his conversations with Biden, with Britain joining the United States in championing robust military support to Kyiv.

Advertisement