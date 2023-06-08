Flooded streets in Kherson, Ukraine after the walls of the Nova Kakhovka dam collapsed. Photo: AP
Flooded streets in Kherson, Ukraine after the walls of the Nova Kakhovka dam collapsed. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

Ukraine war: Nova Kakhovka dam destruction increases threat of moving landmines

  • Red Cross says Nova Kakhovka dam disaster moved many landmines ‘somewhere downstream’
  • The number of explosive devices is ‘massive’ and could pose a threat for decades to come

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:42pm, 8 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Flooded streets in Kherson, Ukraine after the walls of the Nova Kakhovka dam collapsed. Photo: AP
Flooded streets in Kherson, Ukraine after the walls of the Nova Kakhovka dam collapsed. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE