Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (3rd L) visits the Kherson region to observe the ongoing evacuations after the destruction of the Kakhovka dam. Photo:Ukranian Presidency/dpa
Ukraine war: Zelensky visits area flooded by destroyed dam as 5 reported dead in Russian-occupied town
- The Ukrainian leader said he was helping assess efforts to evacuate civilians, provide drinking water and other support, and try to stanch vast environmental damage
- Meanwhile, the Kremlin-installed mayor of Nova Kakhovka reported on Russian state TV that 5 of 7 local residents declared missing following the dam breach have died
