SCMP Breaking news graphic
SCMP Breaking news graphic
France
World /  Europe

developing | Several children injured in mass stabbing in French Alps

  • Interior Minster Gerald Darmanin said the attack took place in a square in the lakeside town of Annecy
  • In a short tweet, he said police have detained the attacker

Agencies

Updated: 5:41pm, 8 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
SCMP Breaking news graphic
SCMP Breaking news graphic
READ FULL ARTICLE