Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (front-centre) and new cabinet members. Erdogan, who was re-elected to a third term in office last month, already signalled a shift on Saturday when he unveiled a new cabinet with Mehmet Simsek, a former Merrill Lynch economist, as finance minister. Photo: EPA-EFE
Turkey’s Erdogan names ex-Wall Street banker as head of central bank
- Hafize Gaye Erkan – who worked at Greystone, First Republic Bank and Goldman Sachs – will be the first woman to head the central bank
- Erdogan in the past sacked central bank governors after disagreements over interest rate policy, in a move that unsettled investors
