Forza Italia president Silvio Berlusconi “is currently hospitalised at the San Raffaele for scheduled checks related to” his blood cancer. Photo: AP
Italy’s Berlusconi in hospital for routine check-up related to his blood cancer, no cause for ‘alarm’
- The 86-year-old billionaire media mogul is hospitalised for scheduled checks related to his blood cancer, doctors say
- Berlusconi was hospitalised in April with a lung infection, during which doctors revealed he had leukaemia but was not yet ‘acute’
