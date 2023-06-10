Shaina’s murder revived outrage in France over the number of women who die at the hands of intimate partners. Photo: AFP
Man gets 18 years in jail for stabbing and burning alive pregnant teen girlfriend in France
- The 17-year-old high school student in 2019 had lured Shaina to a shed in a town north of Paris to kill her and burn her body
- Her murder revived outrage in France over the number of women who die at the hands of intimate partners
