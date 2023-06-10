A general view of the Agostino Gemelli University Hospital where Pope Francis is hospitalised in Rome. Pope Francis will remain in the hospital “probably for the whole of next week” after undergoing abdominal surgery on Wednesday, surgeon Sergio Alfieri said. Photo: EPA-EFE
Pope recovering well from hernia surgery but to skip Sunday blessing
- Pope Francis, underwent a three-hour operation to repair an abdominal hernia on Wednesday and was taken off intravenous tubes on Friday
- All of Francis’ audiences are cancelled until June 18, giving him a month’s rest before a trip to Portugal on August 2
