Boris Johnson, then Britain’s prime minister, during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021. Photo: via AP
UK opposition demands general election amid Boris Johnson ‘farce’

  • Labour leader Keir Starmer said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ‘must finally find a backbone, call an election … this farce must stop’
  • Three MPs from the ruling Conservative Party, including Johnson, have quit since Friday, triggering three by-elections for a government languishing in the polls

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:52pm, 11 Jun, 2023

