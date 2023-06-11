Boris Johnson, then Britain’s prime minister, during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021. Photo: via AP
UK opposition demands general election amid Boris Johnson ‘farce’
- Labour leader Keir Starmer said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ‘must finally find a backbone, call an election … this farce must stop’
- Three MPs from the ruling Conservative Party, including Johnson, have quit since Friday, triggering three by-elections for a government languishing in the polls
Boris Johnson, then Britain’s prime minister, during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021. Photo: via AP