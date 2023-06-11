Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s former leader. File photo: AFP
Scotland’s ex-leader Nicola Sturgeon arrested amid SNP funding probe: reports

  • ‘A 52-year-old woman has been arrested as a suspect in connection with ongoing investigation into funding and finances of Scottish National Party,’ police said
  • Investigation is looking into what happened to US$750,000 raised by independence campaigners which was supposed to have been ring-fenced but may not have been

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:32pm, 11 Jun, 2023

