Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s former leader. File photo: AFP
Scotland’s ex-leader Nicola Sturgeon arrested amid SNP funding probe: reports
- ‘A 52-year-old woman has been arrested as a suspect in connection with ongoing investigation into funding and finances of Scottish National Party,’ police said
- Investigation is looking into what happened to US$750,000 raised by independence campaigners which was supposed to have been ring-fenced but may not have been
