Silvio Berlusconi had suffered ill health for years, from heart surgery in 2016 to a 2020 hospitalisation for coronavirus. Despite being re-elected to the Senate last year, he was rarely seen in public. Photo: EPA-EFE
Italy’s ex-PM Silvio Berlusconi, 86, dies
- The four-time prime minister was a media mogul and political showman whose financial and sexual scandals made him the most polarising figure in modern Italy
- Berlusconi, who suffered ill health for years, was admitted to a Milan hospital on Friday for what aides said were pre-planned tests related to his leukaemia
