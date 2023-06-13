A person sets out a sign outside the venue for the UK Covid-19 Inquiry, which is probing the UK government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: AFP
Covid-19 inquiry told Brexit hit UK’s pandemic preparations; victims’ relatives lash out

  • The first phase of the inquiry is due to focus on the UK’s resilience and preparedness in the face of the global health emergency
  • Relatives of Covid-19 victims have also taken aim at the investigation saying it will be a “farce” if bereaved families are not able to testify

Associated Press and Agence France-Presse

Updated: 9:29pm, 13 Jun, 2023

