Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with Russian war journalists in Moscow. Photo: EPA-EFE
Putin ponders: should Russia try to take Ukraine’s capital Kyiv again?
- Vladimir Putin said Ukraine’s counteroffensive had failed so far, and that there was no need now for martial law or a new Russian mobilisation
- President made the comments during a far-ranging meeting with Russian military correspondents and war bloggers in Moscow
