EU lawmakers agreed to changes in draft artificial intelligence rules proposed by the European Commission in a bid to set a global standard for a technology used in everything from automated factories to bots such as ChatGPT. Photo: AFP
EU lawmakers approve plan on bloc’s future AI rules
- If Brussels hits its ambitious target of reaching an agreement by the end of the year, it would be the world’s first law regulating AI
- There is growing clamour to regulate AI, as pressure grows on Western governments to act fast in what some describe as a battle to protect humanity
