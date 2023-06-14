Pallbearers carry the coffin of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi during his funeral at the Duomo Cathedral, in Milan, Italy. Photo: Reuters
Italy
Casket of Italian ex-PM Silvio Berlusconi brought to cathedral for his funeral

  • Thousands of people outside erupted in applause as a sign of respect as Berlusconi’s flower-draped casket was hoisted out of the hearse and into the cathedral
  • Berlusconi, one Italy’s the most influential figures, died at the age of 86 on Monday in a Milan hospital where he was being treated for chronic leukaemia

Associated Press
Updated: 9:51pm, 14 Jun, 2023

