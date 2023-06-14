Pallbearers carry the coffin of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi during his funeral at the Duomo Cathedral, in Milan, Italy. Photo: Reuters
Casket of Italian ex-PM Silvio Berlusconi brought to cathedral for his funeral
- Thousands of people outside erupted in applause as a sign of respect as Berlusconi’s flower-draped casket was hoisted out of the hearse and into the cathedral
- Berlusconi, one Italy’s the most influential figures, died at the age of 86 on Monday in a Milan hospital where he was being treated for chronic leukaemia
Pallbearers carry the coffin of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi during his funeral at the Duomo Cathedral, in Milan, Italy. Photo: Reuters