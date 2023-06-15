Olaf Scholz, Germany’s chancellor, takes part in a news conference in Berlin on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Olaf Scholz, Germany’s chancellor, takes part in a news conference in Berlin on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
China-EU relations
World /  Europe

Germany takes aim at China in first national security blueprint

  • The strategy paper calls China a ‘partner, competitor and systemic rival’, slamming Beijing over human rights and for acting against Berlin’s interests
  • At the same time, the document acknowledges that the Asian giant ‘remains a partner without whom many global challenges and crises cannot be resolved’

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:10am, 15 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Olaf Scholz, Germany’s chancellor, takes part in a news conference in Berlin on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Olaf Scholz, Germany’s chancellor, takes part in a news conference in Berlin on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE