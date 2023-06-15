A local bus numbered 666, heading to Polish seaside resort Hel, is parked on the roadside in Rewa, Poland in June 2016. Photo: PKS Gdynia via Reuters
To Hel and back? Not on bus 666 after Polish operator changes number
- The move comes after the service, referencing ‘the number of the beast’, drew complaints from religious groups
- Hel is a seaside resort popular with holidaymakers who are attracted by its sandy beaches and forest trails
