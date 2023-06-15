A local bus numbered 666, heading to Polish seaside resort Hel, is parked on the roadside in Rewa, Poland in June 2016. Photo: PKS Gdynia via Reuters
A local bus numbered 666, heading to Polish seaside resort Hel, is parked on the roadside in Rewa, Poland in June 2016. Photo: PKS Gdynia via Reuters
Offbeat
World /  Europe

To Hel and back? Not on bus 666 after Polish operator changes number

  • The move comes after the service, referencing ‘the number of the beast’, drew complaints from religious groups
  • Hel is a seaside resort popular with holidaymakers who are attracted by its sandy beaches and forest trails

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:13am, 15 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A local bus numbered 666, heading to Polish seaside resort Hel, is parked on the roadside in Rewa, Poland in June 2016. Photo: PKS Gdynia via Reuters
A local bus numbered 666, heading to Polish seaside resort Hel, is parked on the roadside in Rewa, Poland in June 2016. Photo: PKS Gdynia via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE