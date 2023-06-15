A protester holds a sign in front of the entrance to Downing Street former showing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: AP
Boris Johnson deliberately misled parliament, concludes UK report dubbed ‘a charade’ by ex-PM

  • The privileges committee – the main disciplinary body for lawmakers – said he should now be stripped of having automatic access to parliament
  • In typically combative style Johnson, who in 2019 led the Conservatives to election victory, dismissed the report as ‘a lie’ and ‘a charade’

Reuters

Updated: 8:45pm, 15 Jun, 2023

