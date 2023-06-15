Legendary British actress and former politician, Glenda Jackson has died. Photo: AFP
Legendary British actress and former politician, Glenda Jackson has died. Photo: AFP
Britain
World /  Europe

Glenda Jackson ‘fearless’ Oscar-winning UK actor turned politician, dies at 87

  • She was known for playing powerful roles in films such as Women in Love and A Touch of Class, for which she won best actress awards in the 1970s
  • After 35 years in theatre and cinema, she quit to become a member of parliament for Britain’s Labour Party when Margaret Thatcher was Tory PM

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 9:15pm, 15 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP